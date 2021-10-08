Glasser Images goes out of business leaving customers short of money, memories

Bismarck-based photography and video business Glasser Images has closed its doors, leaving customers out of money and a long list of questions.

Clients were sent an email saying: “The past and ongoing effects from the pandemic have caused irreparable damage that has forced this decision to happen extremely and rapidly and immediately.”

The email goes on to say: “Due to closing, if there is anything paid, we will not be able to provide any refunds.”

This has clients outraged as some had weddings scheduled as soon as this weekend. Other social media complaints said their wedding had already been photographed and they wouldn’t receive the images or videos.

One viewer told KX News that on average, each wedding Glasser Images booked cost around $2,000 to $3,000.

Glasser Images specialized in everything from wedding photography, video, senior pictures, family portraits, newborn photography and more.

The company booked business in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Colorado.