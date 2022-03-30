Nestled inside the Gateway Mall, there’s a group of women hard at work making sure that regardless of where someone is from or where they call home, they feel at home in the Bismarck-Mandan community.



“When an immigrant comes here, not only is it lonely. He has left everything behind, has lack of so many things. So this organization is great because it’s a hope, it’s a light in the way of so many people in need,” said Angelica Jimenez, who serves as a care coordinator with Global Neighbors, a non-profit organization that supports immigrants through advocacy, mentorship, and providing assistance with basic needs.

For Julie Ramos-Lagos, helping others has been a lifelong passion.



“I’ve spent over 20 to 30 years working with immigrants and refugees. I’m a North Dakota native. I grew up in Tioga but when I graduated, I knew I really wanted to work with individuals from different backgrounds,” said Ramos-Lagos, executive director with Global Neighbors.

For Jimenez and the other employees, relocating to the United States from another country is their lived experience.



“I was once an immigrant with no clue what to do, and where everything was at. And so I understand how that is. And so I wanted to be the guide to the people in need,” said Jimenez.

Jimenez and Alexandra Jolie, who also works as a care coordinator with Global Neighbors, understand the struggles and the challenges of adjusting to a new place and a new culture.



“I know how to be a new refugee in this country, it’s really hard. You don’t know language, you don’t know anything. So you have to start from zero. So I just want to work with those people to help them,” said Jolie.

The group helps immigrants in myriad ways, including offering translation services at parent-teacher conferences at local schools or helping people from Ukraine who are working to relocate their family members here.



“I see people coming in and they’re almost hopeless,” says Joy Giciro, integration specialist with Global Neighbors. “They’re like ‘this is my last resort. I don’t know what else to do.’ And then you are able to witness the whole process of them being hopeless and then now they are hopeful, they have a job, they have housing. They have food stamps if that’s what they’re needing. So being a part of that process is very rewarding and very fulfilling.” said Giciro.

There are also plans to expand the group’s work.



“We just were awarded a bid through the state of North Dakota to develop a whole new youth immigrant program across North Dakota. So that’s something we’ll be kicking off here next month,” said Ramos-Lagos.

Because this organization, and this group of women, know no bounds in their mission to welcome others.



“Immigrants or the refugees coming into our community, they’re human. So they had a life before they came here. They’re not just a refugee or they’re not just an immigrant. They’re a person who was a doctor or a lawyer who was doing something in their country,” said Giciro. “So I just ask the community to see them, to see the people, to listen to their stories, and try to be familiar with their cultures,” she added.

Global Neighbors is looking for volunteers to serve as mentors to new community members. If interested, you can sign up here.