Go Red for Women Daily Digital Tip

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women.

It celebrates the energy, passion and power of women banding together to wipe out heart disease, the number one killer of women.

It’s about all women making a commitment to stand together with Go Red and taking charge of their own heart health as well as the health of those they can’t bear to live without.

We at KX News believe in the importance of the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women movement and how it helps fund cutting-edge research, conducts lifesaving public and professional educational programs and advocates for the protection of women’s heart health.

Every day this week, we will post a short daily digital tip about heart health. Today, we show you the Signs and Symptoms of a Heart Attack and Stroke.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bishop Ryan vs Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan vs Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich"

Kidder County vs Cavalier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County vs Cavalier"

Good Night Minot preview 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Night Minot preview 1"

Good Night Minot preview 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Night Minot preview 2"

Friday: Patchy Fog & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: Patchy Fog & Partly Sunny"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/15"

Homefront Food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homefront Food"

Region 5 Volleyball Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Volleyball Championship"

WBB: U-Mary vs Dickinson State

Thumbnail for the video titled "WBB: U-Mary vs Dickinson State"

Class AAA Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA Preview"

Century Swim and Dive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Swim and Dive"

Mandan Swim and DIve

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Swim and DIve"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Thursday, November 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, November 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Recreational Marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recreational Marijuana"

Reserve Turnkey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reserve Turnkey"

Harvey Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Fire"

Med D

Thumbnail for the video titled "Med D"

Macmillan Publishers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macmillan Publishers"

Go Red for Women

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go Red for Women"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge