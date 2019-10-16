Godfread Announces Re-Election Bid

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK — The race for North Dakota’s Insurance Commissioner is now underway after current Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread announced his re-election bid this morning.

He was elected in 2016 after defeating Democrat Ruth Buffalo by a two-to-one margin.

Godfread said while in office, he’s reduced premiums for over 42,000 North Dakotans who purchase their own health insurance while also taking steps to add an additional $4 million to fire districts across the state.

The insurance commissioner also told KX News he hopes to use this upcoming election season to spread the word about the Insurance Department, which many people apparently don’t know exist.

“I’m a numbers guy. I enjoy the complexities of solving problems. I’ll tell you I knew I’d like the job when I ran for it four years ago, but I truly love this work and it’s really an opportunity for me to make an impact for our consumers and for our citizens and can’t think of anything else I’d rather be doing,” said Godfread.

We stopped by the North Dakota Democratic Headquarters as well and they told us their recruitment process for a potential challenger is still underway.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteUpdate w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteUpdate w/Tom Schrader"

Why We See Fog After Rain Or Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why We See Fog After Rain Or Snow"

Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/16"

A Couple Of Warmer Days With Another Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Couple Of Warmer Days With Another Cool Down"

Pet Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Therapy"

Bear Sighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bear Sighting"

Counterfeit Contacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Counterfeit Contacts"

High School Volleyball 10.15

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.15"

Girls HS Swim and Dive 10.15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Swim and Dive 10.15"

Moose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose"

Angel Babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Angel Babies"

Morton County Fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morton County Fatal"

McKenzie County Fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "McKenzie County Fatal"

Medina Ambulance Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medina Ambulance Service"

Boys State Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys State Soccer"

Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Lost Class Ring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lost Class Ring"

Badge of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badge of Hope"

College Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Preview"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge