Godfread Announces Re-Election Bid

BISMARCK — The race for North Dakota’s Insurance Commissioner is now underway after current Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread announced his re-election bid this morning.

He was elected in 2016 after defeating Democrat Ruth Buffalo by a two-to-one margin.

Godfread said while in office, he’s reduced premiums for over 42,000 North Dakotans who purchase their own health insurance while also taking steps to add an additional $4 million to fire districts across the state.

The insurance commissioner also told KX News he hopes to use this upcoming election season to spread the word about the Insurance Department, which many people apparently don’t know exist.

“I’m a numbers guy. I enjoy the complexities of solving problems. I’ll tell you I knew I’d like the job when I ran for it four years ago, but I truly love this work and it’s really an opportunity for me to make an impact for our consumers and for our citizens and can’t think of anything else I’d rather be doing,” said Godfread.

We stopped by the North Dakota Democratic Headquarters as well and they told us their recruitment process for a potential challenger is still underway.