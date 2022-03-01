North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has told the Environmental Protection Agency the state does not have the resources or funding to accept large quantities of a pesticide recently banned from food by the EPA.

In August 2021, the EPA ruled that chlorpyrifos, a pesticide widely used to control soil-borne insect pests and foliage, would no longer be “tolerated” in or on food. Tolerance is a defined level of a product that is permitted to be in food.

The EPA said food tolerances for chlorpyrifos would be revoked on February 28.

The agency also said North Dakota users and distributors of chlorpyrifos should dispose of the pesticide through North Dakota’s pesticide disposal program, Project Safe Send.

Not so fast, said Ag Commissionor Goehring.

“The North Dakota pesticide disposal program, Project Safe Send, does not have the resources or funding to accept large quantities of chlorpyrifos for disposal, nor does it have the authority to charge chlorpyrifos users and distributors for the disposal of said product,” Goehring wrote to the EPA. “We request that the EPA cease directing North Dakota chlorpyrifos users and distributors to Project Safe Send for disposal as we will be unable to accept it.”

Goehring said the EPA’s six-month window between announcing the food ban in fall and the date it would take effect did not take into consideration the fact that the growing season was coming to an end for most commodities in North Dakota after August. A large amount of the pesticide was, thus, on-hand for the next growing season, which would start after the ban.

Goehring asked the EPA to stop directing disposal of chlorpyrifos to North Dakota’s Project Safe Send. He said the EPA is responsible for disposal of existing stocks of the pesticide.

In addition to the EPA, Goehring sent copies of his letter to the state’s congressional delegation.