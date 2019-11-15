GoFundMe created for 19-year-old killed in Williston shooting

News

WILLISTON — In continuing coverage, a GoFundMe account was created Wednesday to raise money for funeral costs for 19-year-old Matthew York who was killed in a shooting in Williston on Sunday.

The GoFundMe was created by Naidene Barlow.

“On the evening of November 10th a precious soul was taken from this world. Matthew Steven York was known by so many as the type of person that would give the shirt off his own back for you. He was kind, honest, and had so much passion and drive within him. Although he was only 19 years old, he had just started his own company and had so many life goals. He was taken so abruptly from our lives. Anything you are willing to donate will go towards getting him back to his family in Arkansas and his funeral arrangements next week. Thank you for any and all contributions towards Matthews final resting place,” the GoFundMe said.

The goal is to raise $5,000. As of posting time, $2,793 has been raised.

This comes after a petition was created on change.org to have the 17-year-old accused of killing York tried as an adult.

The 17-year-old is also accused of critically injuring a second victim, 19-year-old Parker Haider.

The shooting happened Sunday night in an alley between Cash Wise and Highland Manor Apartments.

The suspect was taken into custody at about 4 a.m. Monday.

A detective with the Williston Police Department said there is no further information at this time.

Because juvenile court records are sealed, most information surrounding the shooting death will not become public record unless the Williams County State’s Attorney charges him in adult court.

