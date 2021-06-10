GoFundMe set up for children of missing Bismarck kayaker

Joby Seagren was kayaking on the Missouri River on June 5 when he went missing. Several days have passed since the search for Joby began, and he still has not been found.

Now, a GoFundMe account has been set up by Karly Brennan for his children.

Joby has two children, Baileigh and Bentley, according to Brennan. Bentley’s mother passed away in May 2019, and Joby took on being a single father.

Donations will go to Joby’s children through his sister, Amy Seagren-Hunt, for any expenses and future education.

The goal is $10,000 and as of publishing time, $9,345 have been raised.

To donate, click here.