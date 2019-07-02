Golf Ball Size Hail Possible Later Today

Today: Mostly sunny with chances for afternoon storms in southern ND. Golf ball size hail and gusts over 60 mph are possible. Highs today will range from around 70 in the Northwest to the upper 80s in the Southeast. Wind will stay light from the south but will shift and become northerly with the passing of a cold front throughout the day.

Tonight: Rain and storms continue for most of southern ND. Lows will dip to the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms with mostly cloudy skies and cooler daytime highs in the 70s. There is already a marginal risk for severe weather in Southern ND for Wednesday evening.

Independence Day: For many, this will be the coolest 4th of July in over a decade with widespread 70s. Partly sunny skies with a slight chance for storms.