The Mustangs rolled to a third straight Class A State Title at Heart River Golf Course. Three Sheyenne golfers finished in the top five of the leaderboard including Nate Peyerl, who won his second straight individual title.

Class A State Golf Individual Leaderboard

1. Nate Peyerl (WF Sheyenne) 139 2. Zach Skarperud (Shanley) 144 3. Andrew Wilhelm (WF Sheyenne) 145 3. Carson Skarperud (GF Red River) 145 5. Aiden Knodel (WF Sheyenne) 146

Class A State Golf Team Leaderboard