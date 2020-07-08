Beth Demke, the Executive Director of Gateway to Science is joining us on Good Day Dakota this morning to discuss their summer STEM programming. Demke is talking about the organization’s Summer STEM Spectacular We will have more on her interview later this morning.



Summer STEM Spectacular

 Free family event with hands-on activities for all ages.

 Saturday, July 18 from 1 – 4 pm (Member preview 12:30 – 1 pm).

 All activities will be outdoors.

 Favorites from past summer events include bubbles, rockets, and giant slingshots.

 Many new activities being planned as well.

 Scratch from the Bismarck Bobcats will be at the event and the Bobcats will be bringing a hockey

activity.



 Gateway to Science hands-on exhibit gallery will be open with $6 admission for all ages during the

STEM Spectacular event.  Masks will be required for gallery visitors ages 10 and up. Masks are strongly encouraged for gallery

visitors under 10 and STEM Spectacular participants as well.

Gateway to Science hands-on exhibit gallery is open

 Closed for two months due to COVID-19.

 Re-opened May 15 following Smart Restart guidelines.

o Monday-Thursday 12 – 7 pm; Friday-Saturday 10am – 5 pm; Sunday closed

 We want our visitors to feel confident in knowing Gateway to Science is a safe place to visit.

 The health and well-being of staff, volunteers, and visitors has been the central focus of our planning

and the protocols put into place.

o Reduced capacity

o Social distancing

o Hand sanitizer

o Masks for guests over 10 year

o Temperature checks

o Additional sanitizing procedures



Gateway to Science summer STEM camps  STEM Adventure Camps for students entering grades 1-5 are ongoing through August 25.

o No themes for each week; include hands-on activities from all areas of STEM.

o There are still a few openings for camps the last week of July and in August.

 STEM Camps for grades 6-9 include career exploration and guest presenters who work in STEM

fields. (All are completed or filled.)

o This week’s camp focuses on ecology and environment focus (week of July 6-10)

WEBSITE: www.gatewaytoscience.org

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/gatewaytoscience

TWITTER: www.twitter.com/gateway2science