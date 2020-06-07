GOOD VIBE TRIBE: Remembering Kaidra Froelich

KX News has been following the story of Kaidra Froelich since last year. The mom of two beat brain cancer not just once but twice.

We are sad to inform you that, this morning, Froelich passed away.

Reporter Aaron Fields has followed Kaidra’s story since last year.

For two years she has fought her cancer and stayed positive throughout it all. She told KX News it was her two little girls, friends, and family that kept her strong.

However, things got worse for her during these last couple of months.

She entered into hospice and spent her last moments with her family at her favorite spot, the lake. Her family shared that she passed away pain free, and didn’t give up until her last breath.

Thousands of people from around the country have been following her journey through her Good Vibe Tribe page and are posting their condolences and sharing memories.

They will announce the funeral dates soon. Kaidra will be missed by so many. KX News wants to wish all her friends, family, and Good Tribe members our condolences.

