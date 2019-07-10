Goodbye Durum

A Mountrail County farm could have held a little ceremony today – to mark a milestone.

At the Hollinger farm near Stanley, they were loading their very last bushels of durum wheat to deliver to the elevator.

Brian Hollinger has been farming for 40 years and says this spring was the first where he did not plant any durum.

And so today he was emptying the last bin of durum that was stored on his farm from last year’s crop.

Hollinger says selling durum has become too difficult because of the unpredictable price discounts that buyers chop off the price the farmer receives.

(Brian Hollinger, Stanley Area Farmer) “We’ve had the quality these last two years but seemed like we were still struggling with them wanting to discount something.”

While Mountrail County farmers raised mostly durum 25 years ago, they now produce more than a dozen crops.