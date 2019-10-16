Gov. Burgum announces photo contest winners

Governor’s Photo Contest Winner: “Stormy Sunset” and photographer Zachary Hargrove. The photo also won in the Scenery category and was chosen the Decade’s Best.

BISMARCK — The 2019 North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest received over 1,000 submissions in its 16th year.

All winning submissions were unveiled Wednesday in the Great Hall at the Capitol today.

The categories included: Best of Show, Adventure and Recreation, Communities and Events, Fun with Family and Friends, Road Trips, Scenery, Wildlife and Decade’s Best.

Gov. Doug Burgum took the time to unveil each photo and congratulate all the winners. He said photography was a huge part of his life growing up so this contest meant a lot to him.

Best of Show and Decade’s Best went to Zachery Hargrove of Bismarck with his photo “Stormy Sunset.”

Here is the full list of winners:

Adventure and Recreation

Winning Photograph: “Sleepy Hollow.” Mike Renner, Bismarck. 

Honorable Mention: “Shooting Star over Pretty Point Yurt.” Johnathon Campbell, Bismarck.

Communities and Events

Winning Photograph: “Dawning.” Zachary Hargrove, Bismarck. 

Honorable Mention: “Fort Seward Wagon Train.” Lisa Lang, Buchanan.

Fun with Family and Friends

Winning Photograph: “Kids in Jamestown Arts Park.” Lisa Lang, Buchanan. 

Honorable Mention: “Walk with Daddy.” Sandy Seefeldt, Fargo. 

Honorable Mention: “Wind Canyon Memories.” Jon Godfread, Bismarck.

Road Trips

Winning Photograph: “Traffic.” Rebecca Raber, Bismarck. 

Honorable Mention: “Geese in Flight.” Scott Archer, Bismarck.

Scenery

Winning Photograph: “Stormy Sunset.” Zachary Hargrove, Bismarck. 

Honorable Mention: “Autumn on the Red.” Duane Strand, Wahpeton.

Wildlife

Winning Photograph: “Bison at Daybreak.” Mike Hanson, Bismarck. 

Honorable Mention: “Eared Grebe with Chicks at McKenzie Slough.” Kevin Hice, Washburn. 

Honorable Mention: “Golden Hour Rooster.” Tom Wirtz, Bismarck.

Governors Photo Contest Decade’s Best

Winning Photograph: “Stormy Sunset.” Zachary Hargrove, Bismarck. 

Honorable Mention: “Pintail.” Steve Silseth, Minot, 2018. 

Honorable Mention: “Sailing Dreams.” Josiah Kopp, Beulah, 2017.

