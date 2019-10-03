Gov. Burgum: October 2019 is Arts and Humanities month in ND

October 2019 was declared as Arts and Humanities month in North Dakota by Gov. Doug Burgum.

His office said it recognized that “the arts and humanities enhance and enrich the lives of all citizens; and affect every aspect of life in America today including the economy, social problem solving, job creation, education, creativity, and community livability. North Dakotans are encouraged to participate in arts and humanities activities and celebrate the cultural and historical riches of our state.”

North Dakota is home to two major statewide arts and humanities organizations: the North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) and the Humanities North Dakota.

Both organizations have missions to provide educational and cultural opportunities to all citizens in our state.