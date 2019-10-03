Gov. Burgum: October 2019 is Arts and Humanities month in ND

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

October 2019 was declared as Arts and Humanities month in North Dakota by Gov. Doug Burgum.

His office said it recognized that “the arts and humanities enhance and enrich the lives of all citizens; and affect every aspect of life in America today including the economy, social problem solving, job creation, education, creativity, and community livability. North Dakotans are encouraged to participate in arts and humanities activities and celebrate the cultural and historical riches of our state.”

North Dakota is home to two major statewide arts and humanities organizations: the North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) and the Humanities North Dakota.

Both organizations have missions to provide educational and cultural opportunities to all citizens in our state. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/3"

Get Ready For The Temperature Roller Coaster Ride!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get Ready For The Temperature Roller Coaster Ride!"

Tasers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tasers"

Flu Shot Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Shot Interview"

Someone You Should Know: 11-Year-Old Earns Cash By Operating Vending Machines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: 11-Year-Old Earns Cash By Operating Vending Machines"

Bismarck High Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Volleyball"

Chiari Malformation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chiari Malformation"

Winter Clothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Clothing"

Secretary of Interior Visit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Secretary of Interior Visit"

Veterans Cemetery Upgrade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Cemetery Upgrade"

Background Check

Thumbnail for the video titled "Background Check"

Real ID

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real ID"

911

Thumbnail for the video titled "911"

Montana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Montana"

Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

College Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Volleyball"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

HS Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football"

Homeless in Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless in Need"

MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU"
More Video

Don't Miss