Gov. Burgum’s State of the State expresses optimism after a difficult 2020

Gov. Doug Burgum acknowledged 2020 was a difficult time for North Dakota, but remained confident the state is on the right track in the new year.

“Our state is positioned to rebound and recover, thanks to the courage, the grit, the ingenuity and the resiliency of North Dakotans,” Burgum said.

In his hour-long address, Burgum touted the economy amid the pandemic– noting that the state avoided total shutdowns other states experienced. He also touched on his $1.25 billion bonding proposal to improve infrastructure.

“Our communities expect us to maintain the bridges and road systems we have built over generations,” Burgum said.

To much applause in the House chamber, he also thanked healthcare workers and commended the state’s smooth COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, saying so far 24,000 people have received their first dose.



“The battle is far from over, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we have the tools to get us there,” Burgum said.

But the remarks didn’t go without criticism. In response, Dem-NPL Chairwoman Kylie Oversen said the infrastructure the state really needs should come in the form of improved social services, such as paid family leave and child care.

“Even amidst a devastating pandemic where a paid sick leave program would protect workers, support small businesses and slow the spread of a deadly virus, North Dakota Republicans refuse to even consider the program,” Oversen said.

Despite the Dem-NPL’s criticism, lawmakers on the left are vastly outnumbered in the legislature, with just 21 serving between both houses compared to 120 Republicans.

Tuesday also marked day one of the legislative session. Lawmakers will have 80 days to write laws and dole out money across the state.