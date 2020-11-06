Gov. raises risk level of 22 counties, doubles down on District 8 appointment

Gov. Doug Burgum announced that starting 5 p.m. Friday, more than half the state’s counties, 33 out of the 53, will be considered “high risk” for coronavirus. That comes as he raised the risk level of 22 counties from moderate to high.

“Today statistically marks the worst day yet for North Dakota,” Burgum said.

Burgum gave sobering statistics that the state has surpassed its records on many accounts, including deaths and hospitalizations. Human Services Department Executive Director Chris Jones says by winter, hospitals could struggle if hospitalizations continue to climb.

“There is no extra staff to bring in. The level of surge is constrained by the number of available health care workers.” The governor continued his pleas for personal responsibility and noted that a vaccine could be expected by early next year,” Jones said.

He also commented on his District 8 appointment, which has faced criticism from the attorney general for “sidestepping” statutory process.

Regarding the timing of the appointment, which occurred the morning after election day, Burgum said it would have been impossible to announce his plans to appoint Wade Boeshans to the seat prior to the election because he wouldn’t have known for sure that deceased Republican candidate David Andahl would win.

“There’s not a remedy in statute on how to replace other than through replacement. I felt an obligation to fulfill my constitutional duties,” Burgum said.

However, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem publicized an Opinion of what would happen if Andahl were to win on Oct. 13. In it, he outlined the process the state constitution provides, which allows the legislature to decide how to fill that spot. Following Burgum’s appointment, Stenehjem said the decision was “inaccurate and untimely.”

“The constitution clearly says the legislature can set by law a process to fill vacancies in the legislative assembly. They have done that,” Stenehjem said. “It is the job of the Secretary of State to issue a certificate of election to people who win the election. The Secretary of State I will expect to abide by my opinion.”

Once the seat is considered vacant Dec. 1, Secretary of State Al Jaeger’s decision, if disputed, could lead to a court case over that seat.