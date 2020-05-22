Gov. requests disaster declaration for North Dakota floods

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum asked President Donald Trump on Friday to issue a disaster declaration for widespread spring flooding in North Dakota. Burgum’s office said flooding has caused an estimated $40 million-plus in damage in roads and other public infrastructure in North Dakota.

The request follows Burgum’s executive order in April declaring a statewide flood emergency. In a letter, Burgum asked Trump to declare a major disaster for March 2 to April 25, when the Red River dropped below major flood stage in Pembina.

The request includes 21 counties. The governor says river and overland flooding this spring caused significant damage to roads, bridges and culverts in North Dakota counties already burdened by recovery costs from spring and fall flooding last year.