Governor picks new Game and Fish Department director

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum has chosen a new leader for the state Game and Fish Department.

Burgum announced Monday that he has picked Wildlife Division Chief Jeb Williams to lead the agency effective Tuesday.

Williams replaces Terry Steinwand, who retired July 31 after more than 15 years as director.

Williams joined the department in 1999 and has served as a biologist and wildlife resource management supervisor. He was named chief of the Wildlife Division in 2014 after serving as assistant wildlife chief since 2011.

Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Dickinson State University.