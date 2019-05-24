Live Now
Governor Requests Presidential Declaration

Governor Doug Burgum is asking for federal help in dealing with widespread spring flooding that damaged homes, public infrastructure, hundreds of roads and thousands of acres of farmland in western, south central and eastern parts of the state.

Burgum Friday requested a presidential major disaster declaration for help in recovering from flood damage that was expected to exceed $8.5 million. A declaration by President Donald Trump would trigger financial recovery assistance. The request covers flooding that occurred from March 21 to April 29 in the counties of Adams, Barnes, Cass, Dickey, Emmons, Grand Forks, Grant, Hettinger, LaMoure, Logan, McKenzie, Morton, Pembina, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, Traill and Walsh.

Burgum declared a statewide flood emergency on March 27, activating the National Guard and some state agencies to help with flood-fighting efforts.

