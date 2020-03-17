Governor says ‘we have an opportunity to come together’

In his speech Sunday, March 15, announcing the closure of K-12 schools statewide, Gov. Doug Burgum challenged North Dakotans to find something positive.

Burgum said, “Let’s come through this better than any other state and any other country. I know if anybody can, it can be North Dakota. So, let’s go do it!”

Gov. Burgum thanked people for their support and prayers before saying:

“We do have an opportunity to really come together in communities and families, to come out of this stronger than we did before. If people are wondering what to do while they’re isolating at home, it’s never been a better time to be home isolating. With the available online resources that are available. Take a master class, read a book, start exercising, eat healthier, this is an opportunity for people to reboot in ways when maybe some of the complexity we just day to day to day have been charging through goes out of our lives and for those people who aren’t in the middle of managing this crisis like some of us up here are, I would just recommend for people to honestly look at this and see how this could be positive for them to get a reset or rebuild relationships or write a letter to thank that person that you never had time to write and tell them how grateful you are for the impact they made in your life. But there’s an opportunity for us to really take this and turn this into something positive.”