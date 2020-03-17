Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Governor says ‘we have an opportunity to come together’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In his speech Sunday, March 15, announcing the closure of K-12 schools statewide, Gov. Doug Burgum challenged North Dakotans to find something positive.

Burgum said, “Let’s come through this better than any other state and any other country. I know if anybody can, it can be North Dakota. So, let’s go do it!”

Gov. Burgum thanked people for their support and prayers before saying:

“We do have an opportunity to really come together in communities and families, to come out of this stronger than we did before. If people are wondering what to do while they’re isolating at home, it’s never been a better time to be home isolating. With the available online resources that are available. Take a master class, read a book, start exercising, eat healthier, this is an opportunity for people to reboot in ways when maybe some of the complexity we just day to day to day have been charging through goes out of our lives and for those people who aren’t in the middle of managing this crisis like some of us up here are, I would just recommend for people to honestly look at this and see how this could be positive for them to get a reset or rebuild relationships or write a letter to thank that person that you never had time to write and tell them how grateful you are for the impact they made in your life. But there’s an opportunity for us to really take this and turn this into something positive.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Heaven's Helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heaven's Helpers"

Senior Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Center"

Styles Inc and Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Styles Inc and Coronavirus"

Social Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Services"

Monday, March 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus Community Caravan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Community Caravan"

Daycare Still Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare Still Open"

Feeding the Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding the Kids"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/16"

Monday Forecast: A cool start to the new work week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: A cool start to the new work week"

Trinity Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health"

Miller Elementary Bike Helmets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miller Elementary Bike Helmets"

SPRING BREAK EXTENDED

Thumbnail for the video titled "SPRING BREAK EXTENDED"

PARKS AND RECS

Thumbnail for the video titled "PARKS AND RECS"

TSA More Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "TSA More Sanitizer"

Amateur Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amateur Hockey"

Trump - "Stop Buying"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump - "Stop Buying""

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge