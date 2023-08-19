BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As of December 31, 2020, the number of prisoners under the jurisdiction of North Dakota correctional authorities was 1,401.

All located in 5 state prisons and held in custody of private prisons or local jails, this according to the National Institute of Corrections.

With numbers fluctuating each year, the North Dakota State Penitentiary‘s vision remains the same.

A vision of a successful reentry for every student, and they are doing just that within their education department.

This week, 18 students had the chance to advance in the academic careers behind bars.

Graduates are of high school courses, GED programs, Parenting Inside Out and the Last Mile.

Though they are imprisoned, graduating has opened new doors for these young men.

“We do have college programs that the guys can move onto, they can get other jobs within the facility now. Now, they are able to go on to Rough Ryder, one of the more coveted jobs out here, to earn more money, so they can start preparing for release, finding other jobs, saving up money, having everything in place, so they have their best chances upon release,” said principal, Rebecca Deierling.

Students are allowed to invite family and friends to the graduation.

And for out-of-towners, or those with minimum family, fellow inmates are able to receive invites as well, with a staff that not only educates, but supports the students.

Graduation day is extremely monumental for all.

“Guys come up to me and be like, ‘I didn’t know, I could learn.’ They didn’t have the chance before, they didn’t always learn in the conventional ways. Or whatever came up in life prevented them from finishing school in the first place. I had a guy who was 50-years-old, who passed one of his tests, and he was so excited. He got up and ran off to call his wife. I had another guy who had already gone back to his room for the day, so he was unaware that he had just graduated, so I brought it to his cell to let him know, and his whole cell, the whole block, started clapping and applauding for him,” said Deierling.

She says it is important to recognize that no matter where these men are in their lives, they are doing their best to try to better themselves.

“They found themselves in an unfortunate place, but their using opportunities, which allow them to make sure that they are going to be able to make a change within themselves. It’s brave,” said Deierling.

Enrollment at the prison, for all programs, is consistently rolling. So, graduations are quite common, when a nice size group is ready for the next step.

Deierling shares these are tools obtained to help students when they leave the system, with a goal of never returning.

From us here at KX News, we are sending a warm Congratulations to the Two Rivers Education Center’s class of August 2023.