Grafton police officer in stable condition after being shot

Shortly before midnight on April 14th, officers of the Grafton Police Department, along with a Walsh County Deputy Sheriff, attempted to apprehend 37 year old Ruben Cruz on an outstanding federal warrant.
He fled on foot.
While doing so, Cruz fired several rounds at law enforcement officers.
Officer Lucas Campoverde was struck in the chest.
Officer Casey Jones then returned fire and struck Cruz.
The injured officer and Ruben Cruz were both transported to Unity Medical Center in Grafton prior to being transferred to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.
Officer Campoverde is in stable condition.
The medical condition of Mr. Cruz is unknown at the time.