Grand Forks sexual abuse survivor speaking out

An East Grand Forks sexual abuse survivor is speaking out after the Bishop of the Crookston Diocese is under investigation.



The archdiocese announced the investigation on Wednesday. Bishop Michael Hoeppner is under investigation under legislation enacted by the pope.

The archdiocese is looking into allegations Hoeppner may have tried to cover up abuse. A man who says a Crookston priest abused him as a teen says there are videos of the priest addressing allegations. He wants the church to release those videos to the public.

“People need to see this for what it is. For their sake so they know who these men are and what they do and what they’re capable of,” said sexual abuse survivor Ron Vasek.

The Bishop and Crookston Diocese are refusing to comment until after the investigation is over.