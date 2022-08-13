According to NDSU, there is a high number of grasshoppers now in the state.

This is something that the USDA says is not so good for farmers, ranchers, and even beekeepers.

According to the USDA, uncontrolled infestations could cause significant economic losses for U.S. livestock producers by reducing forage available on rangeland, forcing producers to buy supplemental feed or sell their livestock at reduced prices.

Besides feeding on grasslands, large grasshopper populations can also devastate cultivated crops such as barley, corn, and wheat.

Grasshopper outbreaks can even cause significant losses to beekeepers, and their colonies can suffer losses as well when grasshoppers destroy bee rangeland food sources.

Looking at NDSU’s grasshopper map there seems to be a high number of adults in the west side of the state particularly.

To view the map yourself, be sure to visit https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/ag-topics/crop-production/diseases-insects-and-weeds/integrated-pest-management/grasshoppers .