Grave Digger Caught Red-handed

A family is willing to forgive the man who dug up their son’s grave.

Fargo police responded to the Memorial Garden Cemetery just before 6 o’clock last night.

A worker noticed 30-year-old, Jordan Lee Schweitzer, digging up Josh Nelson’s grave.

When police arrived, Schweitzer returned and admitted to the crime.

Friends, also visiting, tell us they were disturbed – but say Schweitzer suffers from mental illness.

We also spoke with Nelson’s stepmom, both she and the friends say if Nelson were alive, he wouldn’t be mad, and he’d want Schweitzer to find help.



“Actually he’d make a joke of it and he wouldn’t want anybody to be upset with him or charges being pressed he would just want him to get help.”, said Darcy Nelson, Josh’s Stepmom.



The Nelson family has decided to not press charges against Schweitzer.