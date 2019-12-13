Great Plains Food Bank Gets Major Donation

BISMARCK — There’s good news in the fight to end hunger in Western and Central North Dakota.

The American Bank Center made a $100,000 donation to the Great Plains Food Bank Monday.

The money will not only go toward fighting the needs of the hungry but also a new regional service center that the food bank hopes to open next summer in Bismarck.

Officials said the new service center should allow the food bank to expand its options and better cover the western and central parts of the state.

“We might get a semi-load donation you know from a doner out here in the western half of the state, have to bring that back to Fargo and then ship it back in more manageable quantities to all our partner food pantry shelters and soup kitchens,” said Great Plains Food Bank CEO Steve Sellent.

He added there will be donation boxes in six American Bank Center locations — all but the University of Mary location — so people can donate to the food bank.