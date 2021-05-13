Gregoire, Du chosen as North Dakota’s 2021 Presidential Scholars

Two Grand Forks County students have been chosen as North Dakota’s 2021 Presidential Scholars.

Ellen Anna Gregoire, a senior at Larimore High School, and Dennis Du, a senior at Grand Forks Central, have been chosen for the award, which honors high school seniors for exceptional academic achievement.

The Presidential Scholar honor is awarded to one young woman and one young man from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. families living abroad.

They were chosen out of 3.6 million students.

Gregoire, 18, plans to attend the University of North Dakota and study dietetics.

Du, 17, has been accepted to Harvard, and he said Thursday it was “most likely” he would study

computer science.