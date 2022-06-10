Grifols, a major manufacturer specializing in plasma medicine, gets the majority of the life-saving substance from donations. And with the need for blood and plasma at a high thanks to shortages, states need donation centers more than ever. That’s why a Biomat USA plasma donor center will be opening in Bismarck on Monday, June 13. The new location is one of over 300 Grifols centers across the country.

In exchange for the land, Grifols has declared its intent to invest in Bismarck. The organization says it will be contributing almost $4 million to the local economy through operating expenses, payroll and donation fees.

“We are excited to welcome donors from the community into a new facility and best serve them as they help provide the gift of plasma that is used to produce medicines that help people locally and throughout the world,” said Bismarck Biomat USA Manager Michael Hitchcock.

Currently, the new plasma center employs over 30 full-time individuals in all roles, from entry-level jobs for those with High School diplomas to full medically trained professionals. There are also plans to add another 45 with the expansion of the center.

“The center opens at a critical time when plasma donations are needed more than ever to meet the needs of patients,” stated Grifols in a press release. “Plasma contains essential proteins and antibodies that help bodies properly function. Plasma donation is a painless procedure that thousands of people do each day. It is a great way to take a break in the middle of the day while helping others. Every time a person gives plasma at the Biomat USA plasma donor center, they are helping others.”

In order to celebrate the new building, an open house and ribbon cutting will be held on June 13 at 10:30 a.m. in partnership with the Bismarck Chamber of Commerce. Everyone is free to attend the ceremony.

To learn more about Grifols and plasma donation, visit their website.