Grilling safety for this Independence Day

North Dakotans across the state are celebrating our nation’s independence today. It’s a holiday that’s perfect for grilling all of our favorites.

But, for the Sabre Dogs general manager, it’s also a reminder of a grilling accident he was involved in seven years ago. There was a small propane leak in the concessions stand he was working in.

He suffered burns on his body and spent a year recovering, but it’s taken even longer to fully recover.

“It’s been a while. Probably last summer was maybe the first time when I came here. I mean, I really for a while made it a point to avoid anything having to do with propane, or fire, or anything like that. It was really devastating,” said Darrell Handelsman, general manager for Sabre Dogs.

Handelsman recommends following instructions and using proper grilling techniques to avoid an accident. He grills for the team so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.