NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Inflation has impacted each and every one of us and the grocery store is where you can see it the most.

“You’re looking at such pricing increases on anything from a can goods up to eggs, to milk, and everything. That, you know, people are having a hard time comprehending why the prices are going up so much,” said Co-Owner of J & J Market, James Green.

So with the store goods going up, surely they are making more money.

However, Green says that is not the case, he says they are paying more money than ever before.

With the price of gas, freight has gone through the roof.

“As a business owner you end up enduring some of it but you can’t absorb all of it. You know, it has to be passed on to the end, to the consumer too,” said Green.

According to Green their freight rate has gone up 50 percent, produce is 20 to 25, and eggs are anywhere between 20 and 40, and coffee has been up to 70 percent higher than what it was before.

“It hurts the middle-class way more than it hurts anybody else and that middle and lower class, it hurts us, it hurts us hard,” added Green.

From 2019, bagels at Walmart have jumped from just under to $2 to now well over $2, and the beloved snack of Oreos has risen nearly $2.

However, milk remains around the same price, if you want to treat yourself to blue bunny ice cream, you have to pay up to 50 percent more than you did three years ago.

With the inflation rate being this high, Green has a tip for you.

“Buy shelf-stable foods. Buy foods that are going to last you, I mean you still need your proteins but you always need that fruit and that vegetable and buy that shelf-stable stuff, yeah it might not taste as good, as fresh, but its probably going to be cheaper and in the long run, you know, two months down the road, if you’re scraping dollars to feed yourself, that might save you,” said Green.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food-at-home prices increased nearly 12 percent over the past year.

Green says we may see the prices of eggs go up more in the coming months.

According to Ballotpedia, in 2018, the average price of a dozen eggs in our state was $1.58, now, it’s about $3a dozen.