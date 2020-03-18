Grocery stores, including Dan’s Supermarket, to offer reserved shopping hours for people most at risk for COVID-19

Grocery shoppers who are most at risk of suffering severe symptoms of the coronavirus will be given reserved shopping time at many grocery stores, including Dan’s Supermarket locations in North Dakota.

SpartanNash announced that all its grocery stores in nine states will set aside Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for older adults, pregnant women, and people with compromised immune systems to shop.

The company has grocery stores in nine states with several store names.

In a media release, the company says it also suspended self-service areas in its stores, like salad and soup bars. SpartanNash also says it’s cleaning and sanitizing “high-touch surfaces” like counters, checkout lanes, and pin pads every half-hour.