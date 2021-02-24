Gun legislation passed in House aims to dodge federal laws

A handful of bills lawmakers debated Wednesday aim to keep state gun laws safe from federal bills currently under consideration.

House Bill 1383 would prohibit state law enforcement from helping federal agencies investigate gun violations. Under the bill, the group requesting assistance would have to go to state district court and show that a national security threat exists to get that help.

Rep. Rick Becker says the bill is meant to preserve the second amendment in light of legislation being considered in Congress that would require national licensing and registration of firearms.

“Can you imagine putting our local law enforcement in the position that they have to go to someone’s house, knock on the door and say we’re arresting you for the gun that you have? Or, that you have 30-round magazines for your AR, or we’re taking your AR because you don’t have a military-style federal license. What kind of position, what kind of danger are we putting them in?” Becker said.

Those opposed argued the bill would tie the hands of local law enforcement who frequently assist federal agencies. They also brought up constitutional concerns over the bill not abiding by federal law.

Rep. Marvin Nelson said the bill Becker mentioned has little chance of passing Congress and is a distraction to the real intention of the bill — which is to ignore gun control policies that might be passed under the new administration.

“Which laws are we not going to cooperate with? We have law enforcement officials working every day trying to make our people safe, and then we’re going to throw this thing at them saying don’t cooperate, don’t do things, and it’s all based on something that isn’t going to happen,” Nelson said.

That bill passed by a vote of 59 to 34. Thursday, House lawmakers will wrap up voting in preparation for crossover on Friday. That’s when both houses swap their bills, reconcile the differences and decide on the final versions to be voted on.