High inflation has slowed down buying, including when it comes to guns.

Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world, but so far this year, firearm sales have slowed down, including here in North Dakota.

According to the FBI, over 41 thousand guns were sold in our state from January through July 2022.

That is slower when compared to the same seven-month period in 2021.

About 48 thousand guns were sold in the state from January through July last year.

That is about 14 percent more than this year.