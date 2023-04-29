BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings Police Department is sending out a reminder to residents after recent break-ins into vehicles.

Authorities say one happened nearly a week ago in the 400 block of 5th Avenue South. Officials say a resident reported that a gun was stolen from their vehicle.

Then on Tuesday, a resident in the 300 block of 7th Avenue South reported that a gun was also stolen from their vehicle.

Brookings police say you should remove guns and valuables from vehicles, roll up the windows and lock all doors. Officials also say to not leave valuables in plain sight.

If you have any information about these thefts, you are asked to call 605-692-7867.