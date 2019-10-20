MINOT — Halloween at the Angelic Gardens kicks off Oct. 26 and 27.

Angelic Gardens is a fruit, vegetable and walk through garden that offers seasonal produce, Avon and Mark, sewing and freshly baked items — and now, Halloween fun events to finish off the season that for one of the days, include some scares.

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1 to 8 p.m. is the first day of the Halloween events.

Sunday, Oct. 27 from 1 to 6 p.m. is the second, and last, day of the Halloween events.

Angelic Gardens groundskeeper will take families on spooky tours of the Resident Witch’s cottage and grounds. When you return, a witch will serve everyone hot cider and share stories around a campfire.

Angelic Gardens said later in the day on Saturday, events will get scarier so be aware.

Hot cider, cold water, pumpkin pie, caramel apples, jellies and salsas (both angelic and devilish) will be for sale, too. Any produce left at that point can also be purchased.

Children are $4 and accompanying adults is $1.

Each child in the group will get in for $3 if the family or group donates to the high school Key Club’s food & hygiene drive. Angelic Gardens said to bring a canned or boxed item and drop it off at the entrance.

And don’t forget to wear your costumes!