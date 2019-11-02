Happy Statehood, North Dakota!

Saturday is North Dakota’s 130th Anniversary of Statehood.

President Harrison signed the Proclamation of Admission for North Dakota and South Dakota at 3:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 2, 1889.

The formal official process toward statehood began on Feb. 22, 1889, when President Cleveland signed the Enabling Act that had been passed by the Congress.

An election was held on May 14, 1889, to elect 75 delegates to a Constitutional Convention, which was held in Bismarck from July 4 to Aug. 17.

Then on Oct. 1, 1889, the voters approved the new constitution, which was a requirement for admission. 

Of the 35,548 votes cast, 77% of the voters voted in favor of statehood.  However, since women did not have the right to vote until Aug. 26, 1920, only men voted. 

At statehood, the population of the state was approximately 190,000. 

Happy Statehood, North Dakota — you’re 130 years young!

