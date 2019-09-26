Harvey woman charged with arson

Roxanne Brown, 55, called to report a fire at her own home in Harvey on Sept. 22, according to Wells County authorities.

Firefighters arrived and put the fire out. The next day, the Wells County Sheriff was granted a search warrant to investigate the cause of the fire.

During the investigation, Brown returned home.

Authorities said she put investigators and an insurance adjuster at risk.

No one was injured, but Brown was arrested and charged with six counts of reckless endangerment.

Yesterday, Brown’s bail was set at $50,000 cash, with conditions including the 24/7 sobriety program, for the reckless endangerment charges.

During Brown’s initial court appearance today, she was also charged with arson.