Harvey woman charged with arson

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Roxanne Brown, 55, called to report a fire at her own home in Harvey on Sept. 22, according to Wells County authorities.

Firefighters arrived and put the fire out. The next day, the Wells County Sheriff was granted a search warrant to investigate the cause of the fire.

During the investigation, Brown returned home.

Authorities said she put investigators and an insurance adjuster at risk.
No one was injured, but Brown was arrested and charged with six counts of reckless endangerment.

Yesterday, Brown’s bail was set at $50,000 cash, with conditions including the 24/7 sobriety program, for the reckless endangerment charges.

During Brown’s initial court appearance today, she was also charged with arson.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Japan Trade Deal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Japan Trade Deal"

Arson Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arson Charge"

Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Crash"

Credit Myths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Credit Myths"

Breaking and Entering

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breaking and Entering"

The Big Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Big Event"

Divide Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Divide Co"

Robert Griffith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Griffith"

Legacy Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Football"

Bismarck High Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Girls Golf"

Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Ben Gartner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ben Gartner"

MPL Volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPL Volunteers"

Missile Chefs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missile Chefs"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Winter Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Prep"

SS Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "SS Scam"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-25-19"

High School Volleyball Sept. 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 24"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss