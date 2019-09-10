Haunted houses, pumpkin patches, hay rides and all things fall

The start of fall this year begins Monday, Sept. 23 and shortly after comes Halloween, which both bring haunted houses, corn mazes, pumpkin picking and plenty more fall fun.

If you’re looking for something to do, you don’t have to look any further than Minot and the surrounding area.

The first “full-fledge” Haunted House is opening in Minot at the Dakota Square Mall, within the old Sears store, hosted by Northwoods Candy Emporium.

The Asylum of Fear will be open Oct. 18, 19, 24 -26 and 31 from 7-11 p.m.

“We strive to be involved with and love our community, but all that does not compare to exciting new venture we are pursuing with The Asylum of Fear Haunted House event. This will not only be the first Haunted House at the Mall, but also the largest in the Minot area,” said Minot residents Ashley and Christopher Ecker.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Taube Museum of Art’s Art Education Program that promotes art through the museum and in Minot Public Schools, and the Paranormal Investigations of North Dakota, who investigate throughout the state to help those in private homes and businesses.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through Eventbrite or in person at the Northwoods Candy Emporium in the mall, The Taube Museum of Art or at Biscuits & Bows Pet Spa.

If haunted houses aren’t your thing, Angelic Gardens in Minot is beginning their fall festivities of wagon rides, bonfires, pumpkin painting stations, a themed photo booth and more with an admission ticket.

Angelic Gardens also offer pumpkin carving, where you can pick your own pumpkin from the patch or grab a pre-picked pumpkin for carving or decorating and decorated, private wagon ride packages that seat 15 people for a 30-45 minute ride through the countryside.

Angelic Gardens is located at 6200 11th Ave SE, Minot, ND 58701.

Another pumpkin patch opening Saturday, Sept. 14 is Berry Acres Pumpkin Patch.

Admission is $7 per person, children three and under are free and groups with 10 or more people are $5 per person.

Along with picking pumpkins, Berry Acres will have a train ride, hay ride, petting zoo, mini golf, paintball wagon, pumpkin cannons, fishing pond, laser tag and chipping golf. Check out their Facebook page to see the exact times for each event.

Berry Acres is located at 4605 Co Rd 15W Minot, ND 58701.

Only approximately 30 minutes from Minot in Norwich is The Haunted Forest, an outdoor haunted house opening for the season on Oct. 11.

The cost is $15 per person or $10 per person in groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased in person and hours of the haunted house are 7:30 p.m. to midnight Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26.

Haunted Forest is located at 1601 153rd St NE Norwich, ND.