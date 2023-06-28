Dickinson, ND (KXNET) — Fun seems to be Dickinson’s motto this summer as they have some activities that you and your family can enjoy together.

The Legacy Square made a statement this past weekend. They kicked off their opening with a live concert, food, drinks, and dancing of course. They say that

their plan is to bring excitement to Dickinson and to promote the local businesses within the community. Organizers say that you and your family can explore and have fun

on the western edge of North Dakota this summer, and even throughout all 4 seasons.

“We’re excited to program things even into the winter months but of course throughout the summer months to begin with here we’re going to be doing concert programming

every week as I mentioned The Live at Legacy Square concert series will be held every Thursday Evening and we have a lot of non-musical programming coming up, as well theater and dance groups and makers market and vendor shows where people have already contact us to schedule here.” said Joel Walters

With The Legacy Square being family-friendly they have some fun activities for your little ones to enjoy such as an area dedicated for kids, called a “kids zone,” which will include inflatables, games, and more.

They hope to bring excitement all year long with everything that they have planned thus far.

Organizers say not only is it filled with amusement for the community, but it is also different to have something like this in Dickinson

In addition to the excitement taking place on the west side, The West River Community Center Outdoor Pool has some activities that may be worth traveling for if you’re not in the area. Not just for having fun, but also for staying in shape.

“We have four pickle-ball courts, that’s been a highly populated sport becoming a big craze around the nation, we have four indoor basketball courts, on mack gym, tanning beds, we have three group fitness rooms,

we have a weight room, a cardio room, and a climbing wall, three rack-a-ball courts, a recreational pool, right behind us, a lap swimming pool, and then an outdoor waterpark outside.” said a West River manager

Rain or Shine they encourage families to come out to their Family Swim Nights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 5-7, and during the month of July they will be hosting an event where everyone is welcome for free even without a membership.

With the city’s plans of live performances and The West River’s 4 seasons arrangements. there’s no doubt that the kids will be out and about no matter the weather…. having lots of fun.