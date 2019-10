ROLLA — The Rolla Chamber of Commerce is holding a hay bale decorating contest in Rolla for community members.

Great job again this year by our talented community! They aren't all complete yet but we wanted to grab some pictures before the weather (that we won't name here) comes…hint: ❄ Posted by Rolla Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Bales like a ballerina…

A fish…

Will-Hay Nelson…

And plenty more are placed all around Rolla.

Chamber President Todd Mears said voting will begin Saturday, Oct. 19 and winners will be released shortly after.

Impartial community members will vote for their favorites.

First, second and third place will win “Rolla Bucks” that can be used at Rolla Chamber businesses.