Hay bales must be removed from ND rights of way by Nov. 1

Hay bales need to be removed from North Dakota rights of way no later than Nov. 1, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. (NDDOT).

Hay bales remaining on rights of way after Nov. 1 will be removed as directed by the District Engineer. The bales need to be removed for snow management and safety reasons.

North Dakota Century Code prohibits hay from being placed in the right of way except on the outer edge. Large round bales must not be placed on in-slopes or within 60 feet from the outside edge of the driving lane, according to the NDDOT.

