First responders are covering the CHS Southwest Grain grounds in Taylor after a chemical explosion, but it’s not in real-time it’s just an exercise.

The scenario involves Future Farmers of America students visiting for a field trip and a chemical explosion occurs out of nowhere, leaving them injured. Presten Kern was one of the actors pretending to be injured. His injuries include abrasions, and lacerations on his chest and arms, and the injuries appear believable.

“It’s pretty realistic except for the fact that it’s coming off a little bit right here,” Kern said.

First responders were on the scene working together. Part of the training is to help all agencies be on the same page.

“We always come together and get through it at a training or a real situation. There’s always going to be a little bit of organized chaos as we call it, but the more we train, the more better off we are,” Stark County Sheriff Corey Lee said.

Crews responded to chemical fires on site, rescuing victims who had been exposed to the chemicals and transporting some to the hospital by ground or even air.

“We figure out how we work together, how we don’t, what we do differently, radio communication, and it just gives us an idea of what happens when we get into a real situation,” Gladstone Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Brost said.

Kern is a student at Dickinson High and after this exercise, he says he thinks he’s spotted his future career choices.

“I’m planning to go into EMS or law enforcement after I graduate from high school,” Kern said.