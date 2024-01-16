“Head lice don’t cause any kind of disease, they really are just a nuisance,” Kate Gartner, school nurse coordinator, special education school nurse, Bismarck Public Schools stated.



A nuisance that generates unease and even panic in many students, parents and even teachers.



But as Kate Gartner explains, there’s a reason the no-nit policy was sent to the wayside.



“One thing with head lice is it’s really hard to actually get,” Gartner said. “They can’t fly, they can’t jump, they can only crawl. And they don’t live off a host for very long. Their bodies actually start to die within 15 minutes of not having heat or food. And the food that they eat is human blood. And they like a nice warm spot.”



Which is why head-to-head contact is the most common way head lice are spread.



According to the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services, while it’s not impossible to spread head lice by sharing combs, hats, or blankets with others, it’s not very common.



Gartner says another reason the no-nit policy is discouraged is due to the fact that a person could have head lice for weeks before it’s even noticed.



“You can check a kid’s head today; they can go play with another kid and lay on a beanbag and read a book together and have head lice that night. So, it’s really not best practice anymore,” Gartner said.



While head lice don’t carry disease, they do carry stigma, a stigma that can result in a much larger problem than the bug itself.



“The stigma attached to it is awful,” Gartner stated. “Bullying occurs then, and teachers try not to, but they’re even a little standoffish with students when they know that this student has head lice.”



For years, and even today, many assume head lice infestations only happen to those who are dirty and unkempt, which is the reason behind the stigma, but as Gartner explains, that is simply not the case.

“Head lice like any kind of hair. Clean, dirty, rich, poor, it doesn’t matter,” Gartner said. “They just like a hot spot and hair to hold on to.”



So, if your child comes home with head lice?



“Don’t panic,” Gartner instructed. “It doesn’t mean that you’re unclean or that you aren’t taking care of your child. It just means that they’re delicious and the head lice found a nice warm place.”



Gartner also says it’s not as in-depth of a process as many think to treat the infestation.



“Treat the head, wash your linens, vacuum, that’s really all you need to do,” Gartner explained. “You can also bag up stuffed animals and set outside, they’re not going to live.”



So, the best line of defense against head lice?



“The best practices are just regular checks on your own kid,” Gartner stated. “If everybody was doing that, we wouldn’t see hardly any at school.”

