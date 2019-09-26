Head-on crash in McHenry Co. kills one, injures two others

A fatal two-vehicle, head-on crash in McHenry County has killed one 55-year-old woman and injured two males, ages 71 and 85.

The crash happened on US #52 MM 112.50, just 1 ½ miles east of Sawyer, on Sept. 25 at 2:15 p.m.

A Chevy Avalanche with the two men inside was traveling eastbound on US #52 en-route from Calgary, AB to Kinston, NC. A Toyota Camry, driven by the 55-year-old woman, was traveling westbound from Velva to Minot and a third vehicle was stopped in the eastbound lane waiting to turn left onto a gravel road, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP).

The Chevy Avalanche swerved to the left to avoid striking the third vehicle and struck the Toyota Camry head-on in the westbound lane.

Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lanes. The driver of the Toyota Camry died at the scene. Names of the driver’s and passenger will be released after family notification, according to the NDHP.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP and authorities said charges are pending.

The NDHP, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Ward County Sheriff’s Office, Velva and Community ambulances and Velva Fire all responded to the scene.

