Sanford Health Doctor Jeffrey Nelson is in the business of helping people who are struggling with breathing, so they can have a better quality of life. One way he does it is through nasal surgery.

Dr. Nelson discusses how the procedure has changed throughout the years.

“It’s way safer, way less aggressive. We do more of it anoscope nowadays, you almost never get black or blue or use gauze,” Dr. Nelson said.

Of course, it can be uncomfortable having difficulty breathing day and night.

“Nasal obstruction is something that we deal with routinely and it bothers people during the day, affects our quality of life, and can affect our quality of sleep,” Dr. Nelson said.

Nelson said sleep apnea also can cause problems with breathing, but there are some treatments and medications that can help fix the problem.

“Sometimes it’s your nose or frequently it’s the back of your tongue. Sometimes we talk about obesity, that is extremely common around us for the last 10, 20 years,” Dr. Nelson said.

He mentions how surgeries are usually outpatient and can be completed in a short amount of time.

“Many people hardly go home and take hardly any pain meds, people say. People tell me they take a couple of Tylenol. I’ve had people tell me they take no pain meds,” Dr. Nelson said.