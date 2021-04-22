Health officials urge unvaccinated North Dakotans to get COVID-19 vaccine

With more than a half-million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.

Health officials in the southwest central region of the state say North Dakota has not yet reached the heard immunity goal of 70% of the population vaccinated.

“We are hearing anecdotal evidence of individuals who are waiting on receiving their vaccine because they want their shot to go into the arms of individuals who need it more,” said Emmons County Public Health Executive Officer Bev Voller. “Honestly, the time has come, that if you want this vaccine, you need to get it now.”

Presently, individuals aged 16 and older may receive the Pfizer vaccine, while you must be 18 or older to receive the Moderna vaccine. Individuals aged 16 or 17 must have parental consent to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“I think it is important that people find their own why, for getting the vaccine. We know there are some folks who have been hesitant since the vaccine was first made available,” said Kidder County District Health Unit Administrator Janel Brousseau. “But there is now a track record of the vaccine being safe and effective. Whether it be for visiting family, going on a vacation, participating in sports, whatever that reason is, the vaccines we have access to make those experiences possible and safer. The question is, what is your reason? It can be a new reason, or an old one, but the important thing is to find why you want to be part of the solution that helps end this pandemic,” Brousseau continued.

Vaccine clinics are available through each of the four public health units in the region.

To learn more about how you can get a vaccine visit www.ndvax.org to look for vaccine clinics near you, or go to https://vaccinefinder.org/search to search for vaccine availability by zip code.