12 Ounces of Hand Sanitizer Now Allowed on Flights

You can now take four times more hand sanitizer through airport security.

The Transportation Security Administration is allowing passengers to bring 12 ounces of sanitizer in their carry-on bags. A post on the TSA website says the policy will remain in place indefinitely.

The agency says it’s an effort to help people clean their hands during the coronavirus outbreak.

Buying the sanitizer to stash in those carry-ons is another matter. After COVID-19 hit, online sales spiked more than 800 percent. In-person sales went up more than 200 percent.

New York state is making its own hand sanitizer.