Breaking News
Governor announces K-12 closures for 5 days in North Dakota
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

12 Ounces of Hand Sanitizer Now Allowed on Flights

Coronavirus

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

You can now take four times more hand sanitizer through airport security.

The Transportation Security Administration is allowing passengers to bring 12 ounces of sanitizer in their carry-on bags. A post on the TSA website says the policy will remain in place indefinitely.

The agency says it’s an effort to help people clean their hands during the coronavirus outbreak.

Buying the sanitizer to stash in those carry-ons is another matter. After COVID-19 hit, online sales spiked more than 800 percent. In-person sales went up more than 200 percent.

New York state is making its own hand sanitizer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

TSA More Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "TSA More Sanitizer"

Amateur Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amateur Hockey"

Trump - "Stop Buying"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump - "Stop Buying""

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Sunday CDC on Gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday CDC on Gatherings"

ND School Presser

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND School Presser"

Robert one Minute 3-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert one Minute 3-15"

CHI Policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Policy"

Hostfest Suspending Tickets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest Suspending Tickets"

Starbucks To-Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks To-Go"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

401k Worries

Thumbnail for the video titled "401k Worries"

TMCC Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "TMCC Closure"

2019 Century Patriots

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 Century Patriots"

State Hospital Visitors

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hospital Visitors"

Dale Berreth Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dale Berreth Hockey"

Walmart Hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Hours"

President Trump Tests Negative

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump Tests Negative"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge