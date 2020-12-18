21 deaths, 509 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 3,061

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 509 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 17, bringing the total positives since testing began to 89,557.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,061 as of December 18. That’s up 77 cases from December 17.

The daily positivity rate in Friday’s report was 5.91%.

Of the new positives, 132 were found in Cass County. Burleigh County found 49 new cases. Stark County reported 34 new cases. Williams County added 25. Ward and Morton Counties reported 18 apiece.

Below is the full list of new cases, county by county, listed in alphabetical order.

Adams County – 4

Barnes County – 7

Benson County – 22

Bottineau County – 4

Burleigh County – 49

Cass County – 132

Cavalier County – 2

Dickey County – 7

Dunn County – 1

Eddy County – 2

Foster County – 2

Grand Forks County – 31

Grant County – 2

Griggs County – 2

Kidder County – 2

LaMoure County – 3

Logan County – 2

McHenry County – 1

McIntosh County – 3

McKenzie County – 10

McLean County – 5

Mercer County – 2

Morton County – 18

Mountrail County – 13

Nelson County – 4

Pembina County – 2

Pierce County – 3

Ramsey County – 15

Ransom County – 2

Renville County – 2

Richland County – 12

Rolette County – 22

Sargent County – 1

Sioux County – 2

Slope County – 1

Stark County – 34

Steele County – 3

Stutsman County – 16

Towner County – 2

Traill County – 2

Walsh County – 11

Ward County – 18

Wells County – 6

Williams County – 25

Deaths

21 new deaths were reported:

Man in his 80s from Barnes County

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County

Man in his 70s from Cass County

Woman in her 60s from Cass County

Man in his 60s from Cass County

Man in his 90s from Grand Forks County

Woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County

Man in his 90s from Kidder County

Woman in her 90s from McHenry County

Woman in her 90s from McLean County

Man in his 90s from McLean County

Woman in her 80s from McLean County

Woman in her 70s from Morton County

Woman in her 70s from Morton County

Man in his 70s from Stark County

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County

Man in his 80s from Ward County

Man in his 90s from Ward County

Woman in her 90s from Wells County

A total of 1,225 people have died so far in North Dakota with COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 85,271 people are considered recovered from the 89,557 positive cases, an increase of 396 people from December 17.

Hospitalizations

144 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 18, down four from December 17.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.