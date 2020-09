Due to a handling error, 349 COVID-19 samples taken at a Fargo testing event last week were not able to be tested, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

The department said in a post on Facebook the samples were added to a different refrigerator than what is customary, and the samples went undetected past the time they could be tested.

The post also said this is the first time this has happened, and everyone impacted has been contacted and asked to retake the COVID-19 test.