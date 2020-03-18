Live Now
Coronavirus

UPDATE: 6 cases of Coronavirus in North Dakota

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: 10:20 am

The State Health Department has announced a 6th case of novel coronavirus in the state. The individual who tested positive is from Morton County. The NDDoH says this is the first case of confirmed community spread in North Dakota.

Shortly after the State announced a 6th case, the Minot Air Force Base sent a statement that the base has its first case of COVID-19 in a non-military member on base.

However, the State has since confirmed, the MAFB base has been previously announced making for a total of 6. The MAFB is one of the Ward County cases, the MAFB is just clarifying it is from a non-military base member.

Community spread means the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. In the Morton County case, the patient had no history of travel and no contact with any person who has been confirmed to have COVID-19. The individual from Morton County is a woman in her 30’s who is not hospitalized and is self-isolating at home.    

The NDDoH is working to identify other individuals who may have come into close contact with the patient while she was symptomatic. These individuals will be contacted directly by the NDDoH. These individuals will be monitored by public health for fever and respiratory symptoms.  

“This is the first confirmed case of community transmission in North Dakota, and it reinforces the importance for all North Dakotans to practice social distancing and stay home when you’re sick, even if it’s minor,” Gov. Doug Burgum said.  

